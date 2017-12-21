wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Walk in toy drive

Walk in toy drive

Posted: Thu Dec 21 15:36:00 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 15:36:00 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Walk in toy drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

families in need. today... the "salvation army" in terre haute hosted another toy drive. the community showed so much support with donations.. there were leftover toys! that's why they're holding a couple of last minute give-aways. the group wants to make sure those toys make it under the christmas tree.. this year. "we've helped over 1,000 families already this christmas season through our various programs and, you know, we'll continue to help people as they come in in the next two days. we'll help as many as they show up. we're not gonna turn people away." there will be "2"-more sessions tomorrow. those times are from "10" until noon.. and again from "1" until "3".. or until the toys run out this will all take place at the salvation army.. on south 8th street in terre haute. for adults picking up toys.. you'll need to show a photo i-d.. social security number.. proof of income and residency. for children.. "2"-forms of i-d will be required. lottery tickets can make a great gift ... if

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It