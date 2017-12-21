Speech to Text for B&S Ham Donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hungry in our community. today... hundreds of people poured into the wabash valley fairgrounds in terre haute. they were taking part in the 7th annual" holiday ham giveaway". "catholic charities food bank" partners with "b-and-s plumbing and heating" for the event. families get a full christmas meal... at no cost. the groups say they just want to give "needy families" hope for the future. [b12]b and s ham donation-sot vo //////// "...a lot of us are very fortunate that we don't have to worry about food insecurity and so when we see an event like this it really brings home how important it is to help others.. ." //////// 277 households with 887 family members received food during today's distribution. people who don't have anywhere to go for