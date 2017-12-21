wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

B&S Ham Donation

B&S Ham Donation

Posted: Thu Dec 21 15:31:15 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 15:31:16 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for B&S Ham Donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hungry in our community. today... hundreds of people poured into the wabash valley fairgrounds in terre haute. they were taking part in the 7th annual" holiday ham giveaway". "catholic charities food bank" partners with "b-and-s plumbing and heating" for the event. families get a full christmas meal... at no cost. the groups say they just want to give "needy families" hope for the future. [b12]b and s ham donation-sot vo //////// "...a lot of us are very fortunate that we don't have to worry about food insecurity and so when we see an event like this it really brings home how important it is to help others.. ." //////// 277 households with 887 family members received food during today's distribution. people who don't have anywhere to go for

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It