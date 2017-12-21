Speech to Text for Clay County Food Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the wabash valley go hungry during christmas break .. however.. thanks to a local organization..t hat won't happen! news 10's kylee stewart tells us how "many" kids are being fed. nearly "two hundred" "21" families won't have to worry about where their next meal will come from this holiday season... that's all thanks to the "clay county youth food delivery program".. hundreds of volunteers stepped up to the plate thursday morning.. all to help sort and deliver food to needy kids and their families. "the fact that over 400 people are here today just speaks volumes of how much they actually care about the kids in our community." the food program partners with the y-m-c-a.. they give food to any child who may go hungry while school is on break.. it's something many don't think twice about when donating their time.. "when you can hear that there will be 568 kids served by some food for their break.. it's pretty easy to get up and think 'i want to be a part of that'" the program received a grant from "duke energy" for over nine thousand dollars this year. local churches and organizations also gave in support to help fill the void... "this is a project that we really got our heart and soul into and i look forward to us coming back next year and making the same difference." this year they spent over "20" thousand dollars.. all to feed the kids. "fantastic to be able to feed kids and know that over the two weeks they aren't going to be hungry." volunteers loaded up their vehicles to deliver food to homes .. it's a day many give up to give back to the community.. "i've heard several people say 'i took the day off from work to do this'. i mean that's impressive." the program is offered year round to students in need.. to learn more about how "you" can help or to get involved with the program.. visit our website at wthi tv dot com.. back to you..