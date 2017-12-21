Speech to Text for Greene County Hospital Flu

hospital. as we reported yesterday... the "greene county general hospital" now has restrictions on visitors. the hospital says it's the best way to prevent a flu outbreak in the hospital. they put precautions in place whenever they see three or more flu cases. this way... the hospital can help infant and elderly patients "avoid" the flu. the hospital requires all their staff to get a flu shot. they urge others to get the shot as well... even if it doesn't "guarantee" prevention. "even if the flu shot doesn't work 100 percent, it can lessen the severity of the flu and we hope it dose that even though it may not be exactly the right strain." //////// the restrictions include the following ... no visitors with a fever.. cough.. or vomiting in the previous 24 hours. visitors under 16 won't be allowed... unless they're visiting a sibling... and are symptom free.