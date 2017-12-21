Speech to Text for INDOT Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

joining us for news 10. it's a story we first brought you last night. city leaders say this improvement will allow for more commercial development. news 10's heather good reports... it may not have been possible without a major grant. pooling water should no longer be an issue along state road 46... as plans move forward on a drainage project near new margaret avenue. "it's a project that will benefit the state of indiana by moving the water away from state road 46 that tends to pond there." the city secured a grant for nearly a million dollars from the indiana department of transportation. that money will be used to pay for part of the drainage project. another 850-thousand in tax dollars will be used to cover the rest. earlier this week ... the redevelopment commission awarded the nearly 1.8 million dollar contruction project to gradex corporation. "it's a project that's rather simple in concept but in terms of execution and preparation it's been very complex. it's been about two years in the making." witt says the project will take several months but will have minimal impact on traffic. covered: "they'll notice some construction around the intersection of 46 new margaret drive. they'll be a new drainage pipe that will be board underneath the intersection of 46 and new margaret. but i think most of the construction activity will actually be to the north and west of the intersection on the north end of a vacant lot where the new storm water detention basin will take place." he says the project should be complete by next summer. "we should see some new development going in there as a result." in terre haute, heather good, news 10." drug charges put a gary, indiana man in a local jail. vincennes police say they