Thief steals Christmas spirit, taking mail from mailboxes

spirit. when "you" pu up the red flag on your mailbox -- you're expecting your card or gift... to get to its destination. that's "not" the case for several wabash valley neighborhoods. news 10's abby kirk has the story. nat "i had no idea..." rebecca...who chooses to keep her last name anonoymous ...had no idea.... "it's a shame..." that a local woman decided to have some fun.... "very quiet..." at the quiet expense .... "it's a great neighborhood." of her neighborhood... "people are out of money and looking for money and just shows the lengths that they will go to." sergeant joe watts says a terre haute woman..."carol gossman"....was pulled over for a standard traffic violation--- last wednesday. "there were envelopes opened and cards laying out..." that's when the officer reported finding numerous drugs .... "cash....credit cards ..." .....as well as "3" bags full o opened and stolen mail ...in the backseat of her car. "the mail come to find out was from the harrison woods area... " police say the connected the pieces ... and the mail all came from the same place.... "it's a crime and drugs are associated with it." for 17 years... rebecca has been living in harrison woods in terre haute ... "i've really cut back on that......"just for security reasons." ...now.. she's being more cautious of sending checks, money, and giftcards through the mail. "maybe mail it where the person works, if you will. maybe mail it to where it's registered where someone has to sign for that card." police are working with u-s postal inspectors office. they're sorting through all the mail. watts says -- there is no way they will be able to determine how much money is missing from it all.