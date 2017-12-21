Speech to Text for Indiana State signs 26 recruits

new faces to the sycamore family.. terre haute south's carter herrin has been looking forward to this moment for a while.. "you only get to do this once in your lifetime, if you're lucky. not every person gets to be able to do this." herrin.. and many other athletes.. sent a very important letter this holiday season.. and it wasn't to santa claus.. "you get on the phone and talk to these young men after you get their letter to you and i just remember the day i signed and what a special day.. a day you'll always remember." it's a national letter of intent.. a commitment to play football at indiana state.. and a commitment head coach curt mallory was excited to receive. "carter's got a lot of length. every time i see him, he gets bigger. he's just starting to fill out and sky's the limit." terre haute north's nathan barrett also committed to the sycamores.. and he's excited to join a new team.. "it's a relief. i don't have to worry about it anymore. it's over with and new family." nathan is the next in a long line of barretts to play at i-s-u.. and mallory is thrilled to have him on board. "their family all very much involved here. it's great to have another barrett. can't have enough of them. they just love indiana state and it's great to have nathan." both barrett and herrin are following in their fathers' footsteps playing at indiana state.. and these cross-town rivals have a common goal. "i just got to beat out my dad. that's the main goal. and that's pretty easy, so i'm not worried about that." "i know he had a great college career and i hope to do better than he did when he was there." and as the letters of intent rolled in.. coach mallory says he got his holiday wish. "no surprises. any time it's signing day, you hope that there's no surprises. everything comes true. and everything did." in total the sycamores inked 26 new recruits.. all ready to get to work. "we all hope that we're going to turn this program around for the better." for a full list of i-s-u's early signing period recruiting class.. head over to wthitv-dot-com and click on the sports page. and a big question for the sycamores next season is who will step in at quarterback.. the position is wide open next year.. last year's two starters.. isaac harker and cade sparks .. are both transferring.. that means a new face will have to step in.. one possibility could be sullivan's trey powell.. who redshirted last season .. or the new q-b could come from this recruiting class.. the sycamores bring in junior college transfer jalil kilpatrick.. as well as andrew mccormick from east noble high school in indiana.. mccormick just signed his letter of intent and he's already embracing the competition. we're going to get after it and the best quarterback is going to play. and whoever is not playing is going to be ready to step up. it's a team and we've got to be ready. it's a goal of mine to play quarterback. i want to play quarterback. i love it. but i also just love the game in general. so if things work out to where i'm moving positions, that's fine. at the end of the day i'm getting a free education and i'm playing the game i love. and while those athletes prepare for