Gender Pay Gap

and experience more poverty than men. that's according to a recent study from the "indiana institute for working families". that same study puts the hoosier state at 26-percent -- the sixth highest gender wage gap in the country. it's sparking conversation in tonight's top story... news 10's alia blackburn joins us now with more. for every dollar a full - time working man in indiana received last year... a woman only earned 74 cents. the stats are concerning -- but nothing new -- to some ... they hope its enough to spark conversation as well as change. marsha miller spends a lot of time here... "as a librarian, i like it when people are informed." she works at cunningham memorial library at indiana state university... "i believe i'm getting paid fairly and equally." but as president of the state american association of university women... she knows there's plenty others who aren't. "we know the figures, we got lots of people pointing to solutions so somebody please do something!" the indiana institute for working families says in 20-16... the median earnings for indiana's full-time male workers was more than 12-thousand dollars higher than median earnings of female full-time workers. along with countless studies from the a-a-u-w -- miller says occupational areas need to look at change. "we have to build that into our strategic planning, build that into our organizational structures and say lets actually have a plan." women continue to face at a tough hand... especially -- miller says -- when it comes to school debt "women coming out are suffering more from student debt in higher education so they need to work harder with whatever skills, whatever information they have, to ask for that equitable or at least a reasonable salary." miller says that involves asking questions and understanding that starting salary. while pay equity is a tough conversation -- it's one miller says needs to be had to move forward. "it's uncomfortable to talk about as a family, talk about it as an employer, but again if we're not talking about it... then we'll just wait for the next report and the next report and the next report and indiana will hang out in the bottom." april 4th is all women's equal pay day. for a list of equal pay day dates