Golf prices going up in Terre Haute

Christopher Essex

more. the terre haute parks board met today. they talked golf course fees. the board voted to "raise" fees 15-percent across the board for hulman links golf course. they also approved a hike in the cart fees at rea park. director eddie bird told news 10... they have to raise the rates nearly every year. ..."because the golf courses do lose money we're trying to break ...we'd like for it to break even. the council has come forward and said we need to drop this deficit down each year a little bit..." but bird says... it's tough to drop that deficit when the parks department has a budget that's not big enough to support the golf courses. turning to the weather department...

