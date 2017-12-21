wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Wednesday Early Forecast

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Wed Dec 20 16:11:48 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 20 16:11:48 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

too! a chilly start tomorrow in the upper 20s, with a feels like temp in the low 20s. warms up again tomorrow - mixing sunshine and clouds - a high at 48. a little rain looks possible late tomorrow night with a low at 41. we stay mild through the overnight and into friday. scattered showers are likely on friday with a high at 52. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.

