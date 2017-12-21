Speech to Text for Team Storm Presentation

"team storm" gave a presentatio today at the "waste water treatment plant" i terre haute. they started what's called a "storm water community watch". it's an online program where the community can report storm drain issues. this would allow people to report issues the city can repair. the group's excited about their hard work on this project. "its really exciting that we can maybe make a difference with this project idea and if it were to get implemented that would be obviously be super exciting." "team storm" consist of four kids. they range from nine to fourteen years old. they hope to eventually get this program involved with some social media apps.