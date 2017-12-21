wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Chamber holiday party

Chamber holiday party

Posted: Wed Dec 20 16:06:38 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 20 16:06:38 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Chamber holiday party



-- the group got together and celebrated 20--17. the chamber hosted its annual holiday open house! chamber members and possible recruits were there. there was networking and food. we talked to "jackie cossio- wilkins". she's the owner of "perfect assistant 4 you." she tells us the chamber has been very helpful. i just started by business in march and they have helped me grow..getting new clients.. being basically an unknown type of business, they've been such a wealth of knowledge and resources for me. guests also got to use a special "terre haute" photo booth! [b16]tease 1-vo 1shot local athletes are preparing for their

