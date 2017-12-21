wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

First Financial Donations

First Financial Donations

Posted: Wed Dec 20 16:06:16 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 20 16:06:16 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for First Financial Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

generosity. "first financial bank" presented two checks today. the recipients are catholic charities, and the terre haute humane society. the food bank got 10-thousand dollars. the shelter.... 20-thousand. representatives from both groups say this money will help better serve the community. we all know that more than likely somebody we know is going through a tough time and food is often times one of those components that gets overlooked. it immediately goes to the care of the animals.. it provides vaccinations, providing food, providing enrichment which is the day to day care these animals receive. every little bit we get goes back to our organization. the groups say they're grateful for corporate partners, like first financial bank. the "terre haute chamber of commerce" has

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It