Speech to Text for New leadership at Union in Clinton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the vice-president and administrator for "union hospital -- clinton". union health announced the news today. "laws" is a parke county native with 10 years working in union's health care system. she has served a variety of roles -- like coordinating tele-medicine services to west central indiana and east central illinois. 4.35.26 "i have dedicated my career to rural issues, rural health care issues, and to assure that rural residents have access to high quality specialty health care." in her new role ....laws hopes to make union clinton the first point-of-care access for patients -- as well as continue collaboration with community partners. many people are doing last minute shopping with