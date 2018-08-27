Clear

What we know about Jacksonville shooting suspect David Katz

What we know about Jacksonville shooting suspect David Katz

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By:

By Joe Sterling, CNN

David Katz attended a tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday for competitive players of Madden, a football video game. Katz brought a gun into the venue, the GLHF Game Bar, in the back of a pizza restaurant, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Katz opened fire and killed two people, wounded nine others and turn the gun on himself, the sheriff said.

Here's what we know about Katz so far:

-- Katz is a 24-year-old who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, authorities said.

-- He used a handgun in the shooting, according to a source close to the investigation. Police have not released a motive.

-- Federal agents and local law enforcement officers searched Katz's family home in the Federal Hill area of Baltimore.

-- Katz went by the gaming name "Bread," gamers told CNN, and previously won Madden tournaments in 2017, gamers said.

-- In February 2017, the Buffalo Bills tweeted out a picture of Katz after he won the Madden 17 Bills Championship. "Congrats to David Katz, the Madden 17 Bills Championship winner! Thanks for following along, Bills fans," the tweet read.

-- In an interview with former Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker, Katz talked about his skill. "I think personally I'm one of the better players," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Another hot and humid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

Image

UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Image

The Little Italy Festival

Image

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Image

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out