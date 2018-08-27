What we know about Jacksonville shooting suspect David Katz

<p> David Katz attended a tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday for competitive players of Madden, a football video game. Katz brought a gun into the venue, the GLHF Game Bar, in the back of a pizza restaurant, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.</p><p>Katz opened fire and killed two people, wounded nine others and turn the gun on himself, the sheriff said.</p><p>Here's what we know about Katz so far:</p><p>-- Katz is a 24-year-old who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, authorities said.</p><p>-- He used a handgun <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2018/08/27/us/jacksonville-madden-tournament-shooting/index.html" target="_blank">in the shooting</a>, according to a source close to the investigation. Police have not released a motive.</p><p>-- Federal agents and local law enforcement officers searched Katz's family home in the Federal Hill area of Baltimore.</p><p>-- Katz went by the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2018/08/27/us/jacksonville-shooting-victims/index.html" target="_blank">gaming</a> name "Bread," gamers told CNN, and previously won Madden tournaments in 2017, gamers said.</p><p>-- In February 2017, the Buffalo Bills tweeted out a picture of Katz after he won the Madden 17 Bills Championship. "Congrats to David Katz, the Madden 17 Bills Championship winner! Thanks for following along, Bills fans," the tweet read.</p><p>-- In an interview with former Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker, Katz talked about his skill. "I think personally I'm one of the better players," he said. </p>