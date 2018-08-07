Clear
Masked man enters radio station studio and shoots DJ in Wisconsin

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: <p>By Eric Levenson and Tina Burnside, CNN</p>

<p> A man wearing a mask and hood entered a Wisconsin radio station early Sunday morning and opened fire on three disc jockeys in the broadcast studio, the <a href="https://www.wortfm.org/announcement-regarding-8-5-18-shooting/" target="_blank">station said</a>.</p><p>WORT FM, a radio station based in Madison, said in a statement that witnesses said five gunshots were fired, injuring one DJ in the buttocks and shattering the glass between studios.</p><p>The injured DJ was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged, WORT said. No major injuries were reported and no arrest had been made in the case.</p><p>Madison Police responded to the shooting at 3:12 a.m. local time and found one person injured, according to a police incident report. Police said it appeared the shooting was not random and there was no risk to the general public.</p><p>Police secured the area and kept DJs off the premises during the immediate investigation of the shooting, leaving WORT off the air until normal programming resumed at 9:38 a.m., the station said.</p><p>A motive for the shooting was still unknown and it's unclear how the assailant entered the building, WORT said.</p><p>David Devereaux-Weber, WORT Radio Board president, told <a href="http://www.wkow.com/story/38815219/2018/08/Sunday/one-shot-overnight-at-madison-community-radio-station" target="_blank">CNN affiliate WKOW</a> that the shooting felt targeted.</p><p>"Somebody who had a beef about something ... and we're not quite sure whether it's a personal issue or a music issue," he said.</p><p>The station thanked its supporters in a statement on Sunday.</p><p>"We want to thank everyone for the support. Already, the phone calls and concerned messages are flowing into the station," WORT said.</p><p>"Our station has faced many challenges over our 40 years on the Madison airwaves. And, as always, the community has responded to lend a hand. This is when the community in community radio shines." </p>

