German pensioners flee retirement home for heavy metal festival

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 10:24 AM
Posted By: <p>By Kevin Tschierse and Joseph Ataman, CNN</p>

<p> Two Germans who ran away from their retirement home to attend a heavy metal music festival had their plot foiled by police.</p><p>A police patrol found the two elderly men at 3 a.m. on August 4 on their way to Wacken Open Air festival after staff at the retirement home reported them missing the evening before.</p><p>The elderly pair, from Dithmarscher in southwestern Germany, were reluctant to abort their plans and police said they escorted the men's taxi back to the retirement home "as a precaution."</p><p>A spokesperson for the festival did not know if the two men had bought tickets to the event.</p><p>Wacken Open Air, an annual three-day celebration of the world of heavy metal music, bills itself as the world's largest festival of its kind, with 75,000 tickets sold this year.</p><p>The 29th edition of the festival was fully sold-out and bands including British group Judas Priest, Danzig and Nightwish took to the stage in front of the crowd. </p>

