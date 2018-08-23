Clear

Abby Kirk

Abby is a born and raised Hoosier, growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Title: Reporter / Producer
Abby.Kirk@wthitv.com

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Ball State University in 2017 where she double majored in News, Journalism, and Telecommunications.

During her time at Ball State she reported, anchored and produced for Ball State's TV station, NewsLink Indiana. She also interned at Channel 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

When she's not reporting the news, you'll probably find her hanging with friends and family, discovering new places to eat, or catching up on the latest reality TV shows. She is excited to welcome the Wabash Valley as her new home.

Abby would love to hear from you. You can contact her at Abby.Kirk@wthitv.com with your story ideas, tips, or just to say hello!

