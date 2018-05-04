Gary Brian

Title: Bureau Chief Gary.Brian@wthitv.com https://www.facebook.com/Gary-Brian-1945064442471269/

Gary became the Bureau chief in April of 2018, but he has played an important role at WTHI-TV for many years.

Gary originally began his career as a photographer at News 10 in 2009. During his tenure, he developed two segments, "In the Spotlight" and "Gary's Good News." It was during this time he also gained four Emmy nominations as well as a handful of IBA and AP nominations and awards.

Before rejoining the team, Gary spent a year in Evansville as a Producer/Director at WNIN, the local PBS station. During this time he hosted a show entitled "Tri-State Life".

Gary is married to the love of his life and has two cats. When he isn't working he enjoys playing guitar, building model cars, and annoying his wife.

