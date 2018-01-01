Brady Harp

Brady Harp is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist at WTHI-TV. Title: Meteorologist Braden.Harp@wthitv.com https://www.facebook.com/Brady-Harp-124232408218736/ https://twitter.com/bradyharpwthi

Brady Harp is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist at WTHI-TV. He joined Storm Team 10 in October of 2017.

Prior to joining WTHI, Brady worked two years as a weekend weather anchor and multimedia journalist at WEVV-TV in Evansville, Indiana.

He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2015 with a major in Geography and a minor in Broadcast Meteorology. While at Eastern, he worked for the student run PBS affiliate “News Watch” at WEIU-TV.

Brady is originally from Robinson, Illinois where he grew up watching News 10. He loves eating, sleeping, and indulging in geeky hobbies like collecting comic books.