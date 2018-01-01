wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Brady Harp

Brady Harp is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist at WTHI-TV.

Title: Meteorologist
Braden.Harp@wthitv.com

Brady Harp is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist at WTHI-TV. He joined Storm Team 10 in October of 2017.

Prior to joining WTHI, Brady worked two years as a weekend weather anchor and multimedia journalist at WEVV-TV in Evansville, Indiana.

He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2015 with a major in Geography and a minor in Broadcast Meteorology. While at Eastern, he worked for the student run PBS affiliate “News Watch” at WEIU-TV.

Brady is originally from Robinson, Illinois where he grew up watching News 10. He loves eating, sleeping, and indulging in geeky hobbies like collecting comic books.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It