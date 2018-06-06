Clear
Sarah Lehman

Title: Reporter / Producer
Sarah.Lehman@wthitv.com

Sarah joined the WTHI news team in June 2018. She is a born and raised Hoosier growing up in a small town called Sunman, Indiana and she can’t wait to make the Wabash Valley her new home.

Sarah graduated from Ball State University where she double majored in News Journalism and Telecommunications.

During her time at Ball State she anchored, reported and produced for the school’s TV station, NewsLink Indiana. She also interned at Local 12 news WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio.

When she’s not reporting the news for you, you’ll probably find her trying out different coffee shops and cafes, hanging out with friends and family, and she’s never pet a dog she didn’t like.

Sarah would love to hear from you. You can email her at Sarah.Lehman@wthitv.com with your story ideas, tips or just to say hi!

