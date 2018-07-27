Luck finally throwing as Colts open camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Colts fans have waited a long time to see quarterback Andrew Luck throw a football, and they roared with applause when they saw it on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

The Colts' quarterback appeared to have recovered from the shoulder injury that's been plaguing him for more than a year.

Indianapolis opened training camp Thursday with the team's first practice at Grand Park in Westfield.