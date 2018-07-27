Clear

Luck finally throwing as Colts open camp

VIDEO: Sports 10's Casey Miller reports from Colts training camp.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Colts fans have waited a long time to see quarterback Andrew Luck throw a football, and they roared with applause when they saw it on Thursday.

The Colts' quarterback appeared to have recovered from the shoulder injury that's been plaguing him for more than a year.

Indianapolis opened training camp Thursday with the team's first practice at Grand Park in Westfield.

