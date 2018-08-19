West Vigo wins tennis invite

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Vigo tennis edged past South Putnam to win the Vikings' annual boys tennis invitational Saturday.

South Putnam's Thomas Fanning won the event's no. 1 singles tournament. West Vigo's Dylan Lemon and Ryan Brown won at no. 2 and no. 3 singles.

South Putnam's Austin Arnold and Tanner Pistelli won no. 1 doubles and Linton's Caleb Frady and Cory Anderson won no. 2 doubles.

West Vigo won the event overall with 16 points, South Putnam took second place with 15 points, Linton finished third with 14 points and White River Valley placed fourth with 5 points.