West Vigo wins tennis invite

West Vigo won the event overall with 16 points, South Putnam took second place with 15 points, Linton finished third with 14 points and White River Valley placed fourth with 5 points.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Vigo tennis edged past South Putnam to win the Vikings' annual boys tennis invitational Saturday.

South Putnam's Thomas Fanning won the event's no. 1 singles tournament. West Vigo's Dylan Lemon and Ryan Brown won at no. 2 and no. 3 singles.

South Putnam's Austin Arnold and Tanner Pistelli won no. 1 doubles and Linton's Caleb Frady and Cory Anderson won no. 2 doubles.

