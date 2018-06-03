West Vigo comes up short in regional

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Vigo baseball picked up an exciting 3-2 win in the regional semifinal against North Montgomery. Senior Chance Cooper hit a walk-off in the 7th.
But the magic didn't carry over into the night game. Indian Creek overcame some sloppy play to defeat the Vikings, 5-4.
