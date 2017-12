TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Vigo took down Riverton Parke to get a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic consolation win Thursday. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 51-45.

Scroll for more content...

West Vigo's Collin Salyers led the Vikings with 18 points. Riverton Parke's Jonathan Virostko and Avery Briddick each matched that mark for the Panthers.