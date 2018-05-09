Clear

West Vigo baseball wins at Sullivan

Vikings pick up WIC road win

Posted: May. 8, 2018 10:47 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The West Vigo baseball team picked up a big WIC road win at Sullivan. The 3A showdown saw the 10th-ranked Vikings beat the seventh-ranked Arrows 4-3.

