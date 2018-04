WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Vigo baseball stayed unbeaten Wednesday night with an easy 11-1 win over Greencastle in five innings.

The Vikings seized an early lead with ten runs in the first inning. From there, the Vikings were on cruise control with Jake Lautenschlager on the mound in the first three innings.

Ryan Brown was the offensive hero for West Vigo, recording five RBIs in the victory.