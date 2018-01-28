West Vigo, South lead the Valley in wrestling regionals

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - West Vigo led the Wabash Valley teams in the Bloomington North wrestling sectionals. As a team, the Vikings finished the event in third place.

Annalyse Dooley finished in fourth place in the 106-pound weight class, making the Viking sophomore the first female wrestler from the county to qualify for regionals.

Terre Haute South advanced the most wrestlers with eight Braves qualifying for the regional. Terre Haute North's Barney Boone and Northview's Noah Minor were the only representatives from their schools to advance to the next round.

Sullivan's Kenton Williams secured a late-match takedown to win the sectional title at 220.