MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South's De'Avion Washington dominated the North/South Indiana All-Star Classic Saturday night, scoring 21 of his team-high 23 points in the second half. The future Sycamore led the South All-Stars to a 129-124 win.

Cloverdale's Jalen Moore scored nine points for the North team.

Vincennes Lincoln's Abi Haynes scored eight points for the South All-Stars in the girls' game. The North squad won 100-99.