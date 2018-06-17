Wampler comfortable leading Rex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County baseball star is starting to get more comfortable in his role in Terre Haute. Tyler Wampler is in his third year as the manager of the Rex.

He took over the post in 2016, the year after the Rex won the Prospect League championship. Now in his third season, Wampler has guided the team to its best start since the title campaign. The Rex played to a 9-4 record through the first 13 games, and they're still undefeated at Bob Warn Field.

After a couple of seasons as the manager, Wampler told Sports 10 that everything is starting to come together.