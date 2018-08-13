Wampler and Milam excited to deliver Prospect League Title to hometown

With the Terre Haute Rex winning the 2018 Prospect League Championship it was extra special for two members of the team. Manager Tyler Wampler and third basemen Zach Milam are from Terre Haute and proud to bring their hometown a trophy.
