WRC Wrestling Tournament

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Attica wrestling claimed the Wabash River Conference team championship Saturday at the conference tournament hosted by Turkey Run. The Red Ramblers took first place in eight of the fourteen weight classes.

South Vermillion wrestlers earned three individual conference championships: Rodney Hendricks (132), Jacob Spurr (160) and Josh Roehm (170).

Turkey Run's Trevor Hardman won a WRC title for the second-straight season. The Turkey Run senior won the 126-pound weight class.