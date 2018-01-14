wx_icon Terre Haute

WRC Wrestling Tournament

Turkey Run's Trevor Hardman won a WRC title for the second-straight season. The Turkey Run senior won the 126-pound weight class.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2018 11:57 PM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2018 11:57 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Attica wrestling claimed the Wabash River Conference team championship Saturday at the conference tournament hosted by Turkey Run. The Red Ramblers took first place in eight of the fourteen weight classes.

South Vermillion wrestlers earned three individual conference championships: Rodney Hendricks (132), Jacob Spurr (160) and Josh Roehm (170).

