Clear

Vincennes Lincoln softball drops Big Eight Conference game

Mt. Vernon rallies to beat Lady Alices

Posted: May. 10, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Vincennes Lincoln softball team dropped their first Big Eight Conference game of the season Thursday. Mount Vernon rallied to beat the Lady Alices 8-6.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Zionsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It