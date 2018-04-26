Home
Vincennes Lincoln softball beats Barr-Reeve
Lady Alices won 15-5
Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 11:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Vincennes Lincoln softball team scored the final 15 runs to beat Barr-Reeve 15-5.
