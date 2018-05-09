Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Vincennes Lincoln falls to Jasper
Wildcats won 12-1
Posted: May. 9, 2018 10:56 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Vincennes Lincoln baseball team fell to their rivals Jasper 12-1 in six innings.
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Overcast
66°
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76°
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Zionsville
Overcast
65°
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
66°
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Storms Ending, Some Overnight Clearing
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
LIVE STREAM: Services and funeral for Officer Rob Pitts
10-42: Officer Rob Pitts receives his final call
Indiana Primary Election Results
Five-year-old Dakota Pitts presented with a badge, in honor of his father
FULL VIDEO: The services for Officer Rob Pitts
Maps of Officer Pitts' procession route to Sullivan
Photos: Remembering Officer Rob Pitts
"Dear Dad, I love you and I miss you so much." fallen officer's five-year-old son shares message to his dad
Campaign 2018: The big races in the Indiana Primaries
Court documents reveal more information on Lakrista Julian's connection to officer shooting
Latest Video
Danny Etling ready to join Patriots
Vincennes Lincoln falls to Jasper
THS win Travis Smith County Golf Tournament
Wednesday Early Forecast
Terre Haute Parks and Rec Survey
Beau Monde update
Memorial Blood Drive
Duke Energy bucket truck signs
A community in silence
Officer Pitts 10-42 call
In Case You Missed It
Father and son show support to THPD and family of Officer Pitts
The Run for the 43rd: Tonya Pfaff
Dance Dance Revolution: City Council to consider changes to dance permit ordinance
The Run for the 43rd: Norm Loudermilk
The Run for the 43rd: Darrell Felling
The Run for the 43rd: Chad Overton
The Run for the 43rd: Sylvester Edwards
The Run for the 43rd: Isaac Deal
Health officials offer free help to quit smoking
GOP Senate candidates throw verbal punches at final debate