Clear

Vincennes Lincoln falls to Jasper

Wildcats won 12-1

Posted: May. 9, 2018 10:56 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Vincennes Lincoln baseball team fell to their rivals Jasper 12-1 in six innings.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Storms Ending, Some Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It