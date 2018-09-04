Clear

Victory Bell game special for seniors

Last time THN-THS seniors will play in rivalry game

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their football rivarly. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs. The Patriots have won it each of the last three years.

