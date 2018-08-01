Sports 10 has learned that Vance Edmondson is the new boys basketball coach at North Central. Edmondson heads to the T-Birds after stepping down at Clay City in May. Edmondson spent nine years with the Eels winning 108 games.
Related Content
- Vance Edmondson to take over at North Central
- Vance Edmondson steps down at Clay City
- Rockville @ North Central
- WRV beats North Central
- Eastern Greene vs North Central
- Linton boys beat North Central
- WRV boys beat North Central
- North Central softball pounds Robinson
- North Central rolls past Shakamak
- North Knox girls win at North Central
Scroll for more content...