Sports 10 has learned Clay City boys basketball coach Vance Edmondson has stepped down. Edmondson coached the Eels for the last nine years, winning 108 games.During his time Clay City won four sectional championships and two regional titles. Clay City has won just three regionals in school history, two of those came under Edmondson. Their 2014 and 2015 regional crowns marked the first time in program history they had won back to back regionals.