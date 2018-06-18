Clear

Valley All-Stars begin practice

Check out the video to hear from the all-star coaches as they begin the week's events.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 11:33 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Football Coaches' Association all-stars began practicing for Saturday's game on Sunday. 

