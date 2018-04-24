Clear

Tyler Ward named MVC Pitcher of the Week

Sycamore righty beat #23 Dallas Baptist

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 9:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Sycamores Tyler Ward has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week. The righty there a complete-game shutout Friday to give Indiana State a 6-0 win over #23 Dallas Baptist.

