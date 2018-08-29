Ty Thompson and other T-Birds help North Central teammate

The North Central football team is one of the top teams in 1A, their ranked third in the state. The T-Birds have more than just good football players, but great young men. Recently a new player joined the team and did have the proper clothes to wear to school on Friday's for game day. When this player couldn't afford it, quarterback Ty Thompson and other stepped up using their own money to buy the clothes for their teammate.
