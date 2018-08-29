Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ty Thompson and other T-Birds help North Central teammate

Senior QB used his own money to buy proper clothes to wear for another teammate to school for game days.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 9:31 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The North Central football team is one of the top teams in 1A, their ranked third in the state. The T-Birds have more than just good football players, but great young men.  Recently a new player joined the team and did have the proper clothes to wear to school on Friday's for game day. When this player couldn't afford it, quarterback Ty Thompson and other stepped up using their own money to buy the clothes for their teammate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
A Cooler Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New Little Free Library set up at Deming Park

Image

Eagle Scout takes on big war memorial project

Image

Local company hosts job fair

Image

Staying safe on the Indiana State University campus

Image

Semi driver arrested driving drunk on I-70

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

Sullivan-Northview preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center