Two ISU football players suffer heat related illnesses

Sports 10 has learned that last week during a workout a very situation took place for the Indiana State football team. Two players suffered heat related illinessess. Both players had to be taken to the hospital. ISU released a statement to Sports 10 on the situation.

"During a morning strength and conditioning workout at Deming Park on Wednesday, June 13th two student athletes were affected by heat related illnessess and were transported to the hospital for treatment. Both students have been treated and released. Out of respect for the student athletes privacy, Indiana State University will not release additional details nor comment on their medical statuses at this time. University officials continue to offer support and assistance to these athletes and their families in their recovery. An internal review of the matter is ongoing."

Indiana State Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales also released a statement.

"Indiana State Athletics is fully committed to supporting our football student-athletes who are on the road to recovery. Our thoughts are with these young men and their families at this time. We pledge to assist by an means possible."