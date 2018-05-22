Clear
Turkey Run wins softball sectional opener

Lady Warriors knock off Attica

Posted: May. 21, 2018 11:17 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
With the school set to close at the end of the year, the next loss for the Turkey Run softball team will be the last for the program. The Lady Warriors made sure that wasn't going to happen Monday. They beat Attica 5-0 in their sectional opener.

