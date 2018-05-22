Home
Turkey Run wins softball sectional opener
Lady Warriors knock off Attica
Posted: May. 21, 2018 11:17 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
With the school set to close at the end of the year, the next loss for the Turkey Run softball team will be the last for the program. The Lady Warriors made sure that wasn't going to happen Monday. They beat Attica 5-0 in their sectional opener.
