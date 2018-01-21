wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

Turkey Run upset Rockville at homecoming

Warrior freshman Connor Davis had a break out game, scoring a game-high 36 points in the win.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2018 12:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2018 12:18 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - In what could be the last time the two teams face off, Turkey Run boys' basketball shocked Rockville 79-72 at the Rox homecoming Saturday.

Rockville junior Landon Newnum nearly matched Davis, putting up 35 for the Rox.

Rockville won the first meeting between these two teams at the Banks of the Wabash tournament. The Rox won the December 2nd game 79-57.

The two schools will consolidate next year. Turkey Run and Rockville's teams will merge at Parke Heritage High School. They could still potentially meet one last time in the sectionals.

