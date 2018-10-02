Trevor Cook having big season for Northview football

The Northview football team is 7-0 and ranked ninth in the state in the 4A polls. One of the guys leading the way for the Knights is senior Trevor Cook. The wide receiver is averaging over 17 yards a catch this season and has 10 touchdowns catches.
