Former Terre Haute South star Timmy Herrin Wednesday signed with the Cleveland Indians organization. According to those close to the situation, Herrin had a $100,000 signing bonus. The Indians took the left-handed pitcher last week in the 29th round of the MLB Draft. Herrin will not be returning to IU for his senior season. As a junior he was 6-0 for the Hoosiers with a 3.22 ERA.