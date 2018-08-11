Clear

Thompson's hat trick leads North to opening win

Junior Sasha Thompson scores three goals in Patriots' 6-2 win.

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After an early exit from the state tournament last season, the Terre Haute North girls soccer team began their road to redemption Saturday. The Patriots opened the season with a home match against Harrison, and Sasha Thompson showed up for her team.

The North junior scored three goals in the contest to lift the Patriots to a 6-2 win in the over the Raiders.

Thompson scored early, with a strike to the back of the net in the 7th minute. North would lead 1-0 at the half.

The Patriots would pour it on in the second half with five goals, including two from Thompson. Liz Humphrey and Ellie Price both added goals of their own in the win.

Terre Haute North returns to action Thursday with a home match against Northview.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart