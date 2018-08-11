Thompson's hat trick leads North to opening win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After an early exit from the state tournament last season, the Terre Haute North girls soccer team began their road to redemption Saturday. The Patriots opened the season with a home match against Harrison, and Sasha Thompson showed up for her team.

The North junior scored three goals in the contest to lift the Patriots to a 6-2 win in the over the Raiders.

Thompson scored early, with a strike to the back of the net in the 7th minute. North would lead 1-0 at the half.

The Patriots would pour it on in the second half with five goals, including two from Thompson. Liz Humphrey and Ellie Price both added goals of their own in the win.

Terre Haute North returns to action Thursday with a home match against Northview.