Terre Haute XC teams struggle in conference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North and South struggled in the Conference Indiana cross country meet at Lavern Gibson. The Braves boys and girls teams finished fourth and the Patriots finished sixth in the six-team conference meet.
