Terre Haute Rex hold on to beat Hoots

The victory moves the Rex to 7-2 on the season atop the West Division standings.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex got back to their winning ways Friday, returning to Bob Warn Field with a 5-4 win over Hannibal.

The victory moves the Rex to 7-2 on the season atop the West Division standings. Terre Haute continues the season this weekend with a pair of games against West Virginia.

