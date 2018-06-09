TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex got back to their winning ways Friday, returning to Bob Warn Field with a 5-4 win over Hannibal.
Scroll for more content...
The victory moves the Rex to 7-2 on the season atop the West Division standings. Terre Haute continues the season this weekend with a pair of games against West Virginia.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Rex hold on to beat Hoots
- Terre Haute Rex announce 2018 schedule
- Terre Haute Rex stay red hot, improve to 5-1
- TH Rex hold community connection celebration
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- TH Rex win home opener
- TH Rex improve to 3-0
- Edgewood stuns Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute South opens season with win
- Cam Cameron visits Terre Haute South